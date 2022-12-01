BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – All local fire departments are responding to a blaze in St. Gabriel, according to the St. George Fire Department.

As of 12 noon, St. George is joined by first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Prairieville Fire Department, and Geismar Fire Department.

St. George Fire told BRProud, “There is a large structure fire in Saint Gabriel. We have two engines, a ladder, a squad, and a tanker on scene with Baton Rouge Fire department, Prairieville Fire Department, and Geismar Fire Department. There are no reported injuries at this time. The cause has yet to be determined.”

BRProud is monitoring the situation and will keep readers updated.