DESTREHAN. La. (WGNO) — A juvenile is in custody after a shooting in St. Charles Parish that left a teenager wounded. The incident reportedly happened just after Midnight in Destrehan, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say at about 12:30, they responded to the 90 block of Carriage Lane on a call of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, they discovered juveniles had fired a gun across the street that hit multiple cars and an apartment.

A teenage girl was taken to the hospital after being hit in the leg, her injury was not life-threatening, according to deputies. One juvenile was arrested and investigations revealed that more will follow.

No further details are available at this time but due to the age of the alleged suspect, no identities will be released. Deputies are in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to solve this crime.

The investigation is currently ongoing and deputies are asking anyone with a home surveillance or Ring camera systems, that may have captured the incident, to contact Detective Chris Waguespack with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at cwaguespack@stcharlessheriff.org, (985) 783-6807, or (985) 783-1135.