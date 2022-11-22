SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of setting fire to his mother’s mobile home on Nov. 15 was arrested the following day on an aggravated arson charge.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM), crews responded to the morning fire in the 28000 block of Clio Landing Road where one resident was inside the home. The resident made it out without injuries.

Investigators found multiple places where the fire was set, including at all exits of the home, according to SFM.

Further investigation led officials to learn that 30-year-old Kenneth Dennis’ mother owned the home and he lived with her.

Dennis was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on Wednesday, Nov. 16.