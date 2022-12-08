Leo Johnson is missing in Shreveport. Image courtesy of the Shreveport Police Department.

A man who suffers from seizures, and might be without his medication, is missing in Shreveport.

Shreveport Police Youth Service Investigators need your help to find Leo Johnson, 48, who was last seen on November 30 in the 5900 block of Attaway Street.

He has brown eyes, weighs approximately 185 pounds, and stands 5’10” tall. When he was last seen, Johnson was wearing a black t-shirt, brown coat, khaki pants, and black/white tennis shoes.

If you have information concerning Johnson’s whereabouts, please get in touch with SPD at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955.