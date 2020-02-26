SPD on scene of officer-involved shooting in Cedar Grove; 1 dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have confirmed that a man who was shot and critically wounded by an SPD officer in Cedar Grove late Tuesday evening has died.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 600 block of W. 74th St.

According to police, they had officers investigating a robbery that happed at an apartment complex in the area. They attempted to make contact with a man, he was armed and shot at officers. Officers returned fire hitting the man.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured.

Police stressed that this is preliminary information that could change. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.