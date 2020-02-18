SPD: Man wounded in officer-involved shooting at Linwood Homes apartments

Crime

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that left a man wounded by gunfire at the Linwood Homes apartment complex Monday evening.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called to the 7200 block of Bernstein around 5:21 p.m. about a citizen needing assistance. When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they showed up with a search warrant for a homicide suspect.

Officers say they found a man inside of a vacant apartment next door to the home they were trying to search, and the man pointed a gun at them. Shreveport police fired at the man and hit him twice in the upper body. He was taken to LSU Ochsner Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

SPD says they are confident that the man they shot was the suspect of a fatal shooting that involved 41-year-old Tasha Mayberry, who was found with several gunshot wounds near the intersection of W. 73rd Street and Union Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story