SPD: Man wounded in officer-involved shooting at Linwood Homes apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that left a man wounded by gunfire at the Linwood Homes apartment complex Monday evening.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called to the 7200 block of Bernstein around 5:21 p.m. about a citizen needing assistance. When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they showed up with a search warrant for a homicide suspect.

Officers say they found a man inside of a vacant apartment next door to the home they were trying to search, and the man pointed a gun at them. Shreveport police fired at the man and hit him twice in the upper body. He was taken to LSU Ochsner Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

SPD says they are confident that the man they shot was the suspect of a fatal shooting that involved 41-year-old Tasha Mayberry, who was found with several gunshot wounds near the intersection of W. 73rd Street and Union Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.