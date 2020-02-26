SPD: Man found fatally shot in remote area of W. Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say a man found lying in the road in West Shreveport Tuesday night had been fatally shot.

According to SPD, Fire EMT units were called to the 9000 block of S. Shrevepark Drive just after 7 p.m. in response to a report of a hit and run after a motorist reported seeing a man in the roadway. They arrived to find the man was dead.

Police say the man, believed to be in his early to late teens, had been shot multiple times.

At this time, they say are not sure if the man was shot at the remote location or dropped in the area, which is inside Industrial Park in West Shreveport. They are still gathering evidence at the scene as the investigation continues.