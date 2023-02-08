SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested after police say they saw him driving recklessly and holding a handgun out of the car’s driver’s side window late Friday.

Shreveport police allege that 26-year-old Shannon Anderson was seen driving his vehicle recklessly in the 9000 block of Mansfield Road. Officers also say they saw Anderson fire a shot into the air from the car’s driver’s side.

Officers pulled Anderson over and seized the weapon. He was charged with one count of illegal use of a weapon and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.