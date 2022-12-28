NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The two victims fatally shot in Monday’s mass shooting in the Ninth Ward have been identified. One of them was a student at Southern University in Baton Rouge.

The Orleans Parish Coroners office identified the teens as 19-year-old Kyron Peters and 19-year-old Courtney Hughes. Hughes was reportedly a freshman at the university who was home for the holiday break.

Just before 12:30 a.m. at the corner of St. Maurice Avenue and N. Galvez Street, the two along with others were attending a house party when a shooting erupted. Two 18-year-old men, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were all taken to the hospital. Hughes and Peters were pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials at the campus of Southern University and A&M College released a statement on their Facebook page, offering condolences to the family.

Southern University extends condolences to the family and loved ones of Courtney Hughes, a freshman from New Orleans who was majoring in nursing. She was fatally shot on Monday morning while visiting home during this holiday season. Our thoughts are also with others affected by this tragic incident. Southern University and A&M College

The New Orleans Police Department is continuing to investigate the deadly incident. Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward for anyone that can provide information to help in solving the case.

NOPD press conference