BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The Southern University community is remembering one of their own after his body was found in Lake Pontchartrain on Thursday afternoon.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news about the loss of our Jaguar, Marquise Jones” the University said in a social media post.

A crabber running traps found a body in Lake Pontchartrain about 8 miles off shore Wednesday, according to investigators.

The investigation is being turned over to the New Orleans Police Homicide Division.