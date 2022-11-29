SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are in south Shreveport attempting to de-escalate a dispute between neighbors Tuesday morning after reports that shots were fired.

According to reports, Shreveport SWAT units are on Burgundy Oaks Drive near Williamson Way, attempting to get an 80-year-old woman out of her home after neighbors reported that she fired shots at a neighbor.

SWAT team responding to shots fired on Burgandy Oaks Dr. (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)



Authorities negotiating with woman who fired shots after a dispute with neighbors (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Woman refuses to come out of her home after firing shots at a neighbor (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Police are in south Shreveport attempting to de-escalate a dispute between neighbors Tuesday morning after reports that shots were fired. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Negotiators attempt to get an elderly woman out of her home after she fired shots at neighbors (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Elderly woman fires shots at neighbors in Burgandy Oaks (SourceL KTAL/KMSS staff)

Police confirm that the shooter reportedly has mental health issues.

The standoff ended without incident.

SPD investigators have the woman in custody and she will be charged. No word yet on what she will be charged with.

This is an ongoing investigation, and updates will be provided as more information is available.