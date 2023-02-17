NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A South Carolina man faces up to 15 years in prison after committing a carjacking in Louisiana.

William Nelson, 21, of South Carolina, pled guilty to committing a carjacking in New Orleans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Nelson faces a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment and up to three years of supervised release.

He also faces a fine of up to $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Nelson’s sentencing is scheduled for May 16.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Inga Petrovich of the Violent Crime Unit.