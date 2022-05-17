WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, May 15, 2022, West Monroe Police was dispatched to the 300 block of South 2nd Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in their abdomen and hand.

Jerry Lee Morrison

According to authorities, witnesses mentioned that the suspect was a Black male known as “JJ” and “LP.” During the investigation, officers identified the suspect as 19-year-old Jerry Lee Morrison.

During a recorded interview, witnesses picked Morrison’s photography in a photo lineup. Witnesses also mentioned they were at the residence with the victim.

According to witnesses, someone came to the house and told the victim to go see Morrison in the backyard. Once the victim went to the backyard, Morrison allegedly began shooting at the victim.

Witnesses and the victim were able to run back inside the residence. On Monday, May 16, 2022, Morrison was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and 2nd Degree Attempted Murder.