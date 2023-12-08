NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Continuing our coverage on the shocking Iberia Parish homicide where police say an 11-year-old girl is accused of killing 36-year-old Kameran Bedsole on Jasper Road.

“When we first saw this case kind of came across the desk,” Ryan Beaulieu, the co-counsel, said. “We immediately knew something wasn’t right.”

Beaulieu said there were many questions and different avenues to explore. However, he and Ron

Haley, the attorney, were contacted by the family to represent the 11-year-old girl which they agreed to do free of charge.

“I don’t believe she had a motive because I don’t believe she is guilty of killing the victim in this case,” Haley said. “I believe that she was held, in this case, a pawn in order for her brother to turn himself in. The juvenile defendant did not kill or have anything to do with the killing of the victim.”

Tuesday authorities made additional arrests of a 15-year-old boy on a warrant for first degree

murder and Sabrina Washington, 40 who is the mother on two counts of accessory after the fact.

Haley said the family were next-door neighbors of Bedsole. He mentioned there are a lot of

questions to be answered such as how a 36-year-old man was unsupervised with the 15-year-old boy? He added the attorneys have reason to believe that the 11-year-old girl was not even next door at Bedsole’s place.

“I believe that the actual physical evidence, in this case, is going to support her acquittal,” Haley

said.

Ultimately, he said the goal is for the district attorney’s office to dismiss the charges against their

client.

“This young lady was used as a pawn in order to get who they believe the real shooter was to

turn themselves in, and I get it,” Haley said. “Any law enforcement agency, any district attorney, any concerned citizens want the truth to come out, but it can’t be by any means necessary and

definitely not at the expense of an 11-year-old girl.”

News 10 asked who the attorneys were referring to when they mentioned using the 11-year-old

girl as a pawn.

“We believe in this case, the police department,” Beaulieu replied.

“We believe that they know and have reason to believe that the 11-year-old girl had nothing to do with the shooting, but she was the only other person that was there because the brother had left and instead of going through other back channels to try to find the teenager, instead they put these charges on an 11-year-old,” Haley said.

The attorney said they have dealt with cases like this with adults, but this is the first for a juvenile

to be in such a position.

“We do believe that she is a victim of circumstance and not a defendant at all,” Haley said. “We

are not saying that the 15-year-old did anything. All we’re saying is that we believe that the police had reason to believe that there was one shooter, that one shooter potentially was this

15-year-old and was not his 11-year-old sister, and that his 11-year-old sister should have gone

untouched in the case.”

News 10 asked about the allegations against the mother.

“Those rumors are unfounded at this point in time, and these are fabrications. We have reason to

believe that the mother was actually in Lafayette Parish at the time that this incident took place,”

Haley responded.

Both attorneys said there was an initial bond hearing, which they were not representing the 11-year-old girl at the time as they were hired over the weekend. They said they have filed their motion to enroll for the 11-year-old girl yesterday and wait for a judge to sign it.

News 10 asked what would happen if the family requested them to represent everyone.

“We had to do a conflict check,” Haley responded. “We need to make sure that there isn’t a conflict of interest based on one person’s facts or version of events versus someone else’s, and so there will be a meticulous process that we would have to go through and look at right now. I would say we probably would not be able to based on what we have learned. But things change as it pertains to that, and the family, again, wants to engage with this in this way.”

“Don’t listen to the rumors,” Haley said, closing with lasting words. “Take time for the evidence to come out before making an opinion.”

“Agree 110%. All I can do is echo what he said just now. Do not listen to the rumors. Allow this

to play out, and then we’ll see what we are there,” Beaulieu said.

The 15-year-old boy was transported to Jackson Parish Juvenile Detention Center. Washington

was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. Her bond is set at $400,000.

