Slidell Police arrest teen wanted for 3 counts of attempted first-degree murder

SLIDELL, La. — Around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Slidell Police responded to a hotel in reference to a stabbing.

The hotel, a LaQuinta, is located at 794 E. I-10 Service Road.

When officers arrived, they located three juvenile victims who were stabbed multiple times. All victims were transported to local area hospitals with serious/critical injuries.

A 17-year-old male was identified as the suspect, and on Thursday morning, was arrested.

Edward “Alex” Kruebbe Jr. was arrested on three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

According to witnesses, the juveniles were verbally arguing outside of the motel, which escalated to violence.

Although still in serious condition, all victims are expected to recover from their injuries.