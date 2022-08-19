SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— A student who reportedly brought a loaded gun to school has been arrested, Slidell Police announced on Thursday.

The police department says that shortly after 8 a.m., officers received an alert from Salmen High School, claiming the 15-year-old was waving a 9mm pistol on campus.

SPD reports the student was quickly taken into custody shortly after police discovered the firearm in the teenager’s waistband. No one was injured in the incident.

The student was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center in Covington where he faces a single charge of Illegal Carrying of a Weapon on School Property.