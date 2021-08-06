Slidell man sentenced to 200 years in prison for sexual battery of a juvenile, production of pornography involving a juvenile, among other charges

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — More than three years after the incident happened, 38-year-old Robert Allen Wilson, of Slidell, was sentenced to a total of 200 years in prison.

Wilson’s charges include sexual battery of a juvenile under age 13, one count of production of pornography involving a juvenile under 13, and 10 counts of possession of pornography involving a juvenile under 13. After a 3-day trial, a twelve-person jury found the defendant guilty.

Judge Burris ordered that the counts be run consecutive to one another for a combined total of 200 years in the department of corrections. In addition, because the defendant lost control at sentencing and cursed at the Judge, he was ordered to serve another 6 months for Contempt of Court, to run consecutive to the other charges.

The sexual battery took place on March 27, 2018, and was discovered on May 9, 2018, when the defendant’s ex-girlfriend stumbled upon evidence of it while looking through the defendant’s cell phone.

During its investigation, law enforcement conducted a forensic examination of the defendant’s phone and found videos of the defendant touching the victim inappropriately as she slept, as well as numerous other videos of juvenile pornography.

The minor victim wrote an impact statement which was read in open court and her grandparents thanked the Court and the D.A.’s Office.