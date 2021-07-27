Slidell man sentenced for child rape and several counts of producing child pornography

Warning: this article contains sensitive and graphic information relating to child molestation.

Michael Lee Reynolds

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A Slidell man is set to serve the remainder of his life in prison for child molestation and producing and possessing child pornography.

On Friday, 57-year-old Michael Lee Reynolds, of Slidell, pleaded guilty to the following charges:

One count of second degree rape of a victim under the age of 13

Two counts of molestation of victims under the age of 13

36 counts of production of pornography involving children under 13

35 counts of possession of child pornography involving children under 13

On Monday, Reynolds was sentenced to 40 years on the rape charge, 40 years for each of the molestation charges, and 20 years on each of the production and possession of child porn charges.

He was not granted the possibility of probation, parole, or suspension of his sentence.

Reynold’s charges stem from Homeland to the Attorney General’s Office that Reynolds was discussing child abuse and sharing explicit images online of two young girls. He stated online that “I played with my daughter from age 9-14 and I’ve tried my three-year-old granddaughter…”

Upon investigating, detectives discovered pornographic images on Reynolds’ phone of two girls. He later admitted to engaging in various sex acts with the children, taking pictures of the events, and sharing the photos online.

The victims were half-sisters ages 2 and 4 at the time of the investigation.

A sentencing hearing was held with one victim via Zoom. In a statement, she said to Reynolds “You underestimated us; you don’t deserve to know that we are thriving and I won’t waste another second of my breath on you.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Whitney Germany, who commented on the case, stating: “The mother of the children is very satisfied with the plea and is glad her children, who are in counseling and doing well now, do not have to go through a trial.”