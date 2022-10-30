COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A St. Tammany Parish jury found a Slidell man guilty of raping a juvenile and fleeing the scene back in 2019.

On July 10, a call came into the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reporting a juvenile had been raped. The reporting person told deputies she left four children in the presence of 45-year-old Glenn David Mills, Jr. to run errands, and when she returned Mills was in the bathroom forcing a special needs juvenile to perform oral sex.

Mills left the scene after the crime but was later arrested in Jefferson Parish.

During the trial, the judge ruled the victim was not mentally capable of testifying for herself.

A recording of the confrontation and text messages were presented in court. Mills was caught on tape as saying: ” “I’m mad at my [expletive] self;” “I let that happen just now;” “I don’t know what the [expletive] I was thinking. It was stupid;” “Wow, I just threw my whole [expletive] life away;” and “I’ve never done anything like this before.”

A text from Mills sent after the alleged incident read ” “Hope you can forgive me” and “you have every right to be angry.”

Mills now faces a mandatory life sentence without parole for charges of first-degree rape of a child under the age of thirteen and molestation of a juvenile. He will be sentenced in January 2023.