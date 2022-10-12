IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that the skeletal remains of a missing Acadia Parish man have been identified.

The remains were found to be those of Brock Comeaux, 30, of Acadia Parish, who was reported missing in January 2021 and was believed to have been killed and disposed of in the Delcambre area.

On March 4, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Investigation was contacted by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office with a request for assistance with the investigation of Comeaux’s disappearance.

IPSO Bureau of Investigations was assisted by LSU FACES Laboratory and Louisiana State Police Crime Lab in processing the remains for identification, and they were able to positively identify the remains as Comeaux’s.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said the investigation after Comeaux’s disappearance identified Brody Jeffers, 26, of Church Point, and John Dupre, 28, of Abbeville as suspects.

Both men were arrested on March 16 on charges of second-degree murder and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

Bond was set for each at $1,000,000.

The investigation was submitted to the 16th Judicial District for review and prosecution.