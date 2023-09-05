AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – In the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 5, 2023, the Avoyelles 911 Communication Center received a report from the APSO DC-3 Corrections Staff of possible escapees from the facility in Cottonport, LA. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana Department of Corrections / Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) Chase Team and other local police agencies have responded to assist in locating the escapees. The following offenders escaped the DC-3 facility:

Ka’Dasha Gallow, a 27-year-old black female from Churchpoint, LA. CAPTURED. Loretta Moore, a 29-year-old white female from Slidell, LA. CAPTURED. Lauren Ebert, a 33-year-old white female from Alexandria, LA. CAPTURED. Angela N. Sullivan, a 55-year-old white female from Marksville, LA. CAPTURED. Gerri Wooten, a 24-year-old white female from Jonesville, LA.WANTED Tonya Roy, a 38-year-old white female from Cottonport, LA. CAPTURED. Autoria Denice Lachney, a 23-year-old black female from Marksville, LA. (aka “Tori”) WANTED

See Photos of the offenders at large below:

Respectively: Sullivan, Lachney, Wooten

Roy

Our preliminary investigation into the escapes has revealed the offenders defeated the locking mechanism to open the back (fire escape) door to a Dorm at DC-3. The offenders were then given a ride to various locations in the Bunkie area. Three (3) of the offenders were captured in the Bunkie area by APSO Deputies and Detectives. The other two (2) offenders captured were found as a result of the APSO investigation and the assistance of the RLCC Chase Team. The investigation and search are ongoing.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like your help in apprehending these escapees and asks that anyone with information about their whereabouts please contact the Avoyelles Parish 911 Communication Center, or the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4000.

Respectively: Gallow, Ebert, Moore

