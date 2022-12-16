TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana was robbed Wednesday evening, and five Shreveport women were arrested after a high-speed chase with police.

According to police, the robbery was reported at 7:41 p.m. Central dispatch informed patrol officers that the stolen items had tracking devices on them.

As the officer was receiving the tracking information, he came in contact with a white Chevrolet Malibu in the 1700 block of East 47 Street in Texarkana near the location where the items were tracking.

The vehicle fled from the officer and led him on a pursuit up to 133 mph.

While in pursuit, the officer saw the suspects throwing items out of the window. The chase ended at Tall Oaks Street and Water Oak Street intersection, and all suspects in the vehicle were arrested.

Kyshawn Winston, 23 (Source: Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department) Marquina Capers, 23 (Source: Texarkana Arkansas Police Department) Romekia Robinson, 21 (Source: Texarkana Arkansas Police Department) Kayla Jones, 21 (Source: Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department) Deja Hunter, 21 (Source: Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department)

Officers found products taken from Ulta Beauty valued at around $6,000 and a gun while searching the suspect’s vehicle.

The following women were arrested and booked into the Miller County Jail, awaiting their court appearance.

21-year-old Deja Hunter

21-year-old Kayla Jones

21-year-old Romekia Robinson

23-year-old Kyshawn Winston

23-year-old Marquina Capers

The five suspects are charged with fleeing by vehicle, theft by receiving with a value exceeding $5,000, tampering with evidence, obstructing government operations, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.