CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman accused of threatening a former supervisor with a gun faces up to five years in prison after she was found guilty of was convicted attempted aggravated assault with a firearm in Caddo District Court Tuesday.

It took a jury 45 minutes to return the verdict against 25-year old Amberneisha Alexus Leonard, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Leonard was an employee at the Ellerbe Rd. Kroger Marketplace when on Jan. 5 she was suspended for violations of company policy. Following an argument with the manager, she returned a few minutes later with a gun.

Witnesses testified that Leonard did not point the gun at the manager, but pulled it from her pocket where it could be seen. Leonard left the store before police arrived. A judge issued a warrant and she was arrested ten days later with possession of the same gun.

Leonard is due back in court for sentencing on Jan. 3, 2022.