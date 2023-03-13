All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman died one week after she was hospitalized following a severe domestic violence incident.

Police say Heaven Weed, 23, was severely beaten and unresponsive after the violent attack on March 2. A family member reportedly found her in her apartment in the 2400 block of Highland Ave. and took her to Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

Weed died at the hospital at 1:46 p.m. on Friday.

Police arrested the suspect, Brandon Lindsey, following the attack. The Shreveport Police Department is continuing to investigate the attack.

Her death is the 17th homicide in Shreveport and Caddo Parish to date in 2023.

The SPD asks that anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse reach out for help. Project Celebration provides shelter for victims of domestic abuse in the Shreveport Bossier area. You can also contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.