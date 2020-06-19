Shreveport rapper ‘Hurricane Chris’ charged with murder in fatal shooting

UPDATE:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport rapper known as “Hurricane Chris” has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a man outside of a Shreveport convenience store early Friday morning.

Shreveport rapper Hurricane Chris, AKA Christopher Dooley, 31, is charged with second degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting early Friday morning outside a gas station on Hollywood Ave. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

According to the Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Unit, 31-year-old Christopher Dooley, of Shreveport, was arrested Friday morning and charged with one count of Second Degree Murder.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. at the Texaco in the 2600 block of Hollywood Ave.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died from his injuries.

According to SPD investigators, Dooley made claims of self-defense after an alleged struggle over his vehicle. Video footage of the incident led detectives to believe that Dooley did not act in self-defense.

Investigators also learned that the vehicle that the victim was allegedly trying to steal did not belong to Dooley. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Texas.

Dooley was also charged with one count of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating a possible robbery attempt that ended with a man being shot.

Police were called to the intersection of Hollywood and Hearne Avenue around 1 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, police found a man with gunshot wounds to the chest, hip and stomach.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the injured man was possibly attempting to rob the shooter when he was shot.

The suspected shooter was still at the scene and was detained by police for questioning.

This is still a developing story and we will bring you updates as they become available.