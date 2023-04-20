Montrey McNeil was arrested after police found him with machine and marijuana. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested after he was found with a machine gun and over 50 pounds of marijuana.

According to a media release, the Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Abatement Team members and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a search warrant in the 3100 block of Knight Street Monday night.

Police say during this investigation, 24-year-old Montrey McNeil was found to be in possession of a firearm and over fifty pounds of Marijuana.

Officers found that the firearm had been altered to be fully automatic. It was also found that McNeil was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to being a convicted felon for prior violent offenses.

The firearm was seized by the police, and McNeil was arrested and will be charged with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possession of schedule one with intent to distribute, one count of possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, and one count of possession of a machine gun.

No bond has been set.