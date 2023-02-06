Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man shot and mortally wounded during a confrontation with Shreveport Police late Friday, February 3, 2023, has been ID’d by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died at Ochsner LSU Hospital at 11:36 p.m., where he had been taken following the incident that occurred at an apartment in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street, which is located off North Hearne Avenue.

Since the incident, Shreveport police extended condolences to the Bagley family and have now released the name of the officer. Alexander Tyler the 23-year-old officer has been placed on administrative leave following the fatal shooting.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) are continuing their investigation into the officer-involved shooting in Shreveport.

Tyler joined the force in May 2021.

Shreveport officials address officer-involved shooting, family release photos

Alonzo Bagley, officer involved shooting victim in Shreveport (Source: Photos released by Bagley’s family)

Alonzo Bagley, officer involved shooting victim in Shreveport (Source: Photos released by Bagley’s family)

Alonzo Bagley, officer involved shooting victim in Shreveport (Source: Photos released by Bagley’s family)

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith appeared in a press conference Monday morning to address the shooting. Local faith leaders offered prayers for the family.

Smith thanked the LSP for investigating the shooting as an independent third party.

“My heart bleeds with the family because another lost life has taken place within our city. And I’m quite sure that, within the coming days, within the coming weeks, there will be more details that we’ll know about the incident and be able to further elaborate on it. But you can rest assured that a thorough investigation will take place.”

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said, “The tragic incident occurred in my district, and we are deeply saddened by the fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on Friday evening on Fullerton St. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the Bagley family and the loved ones of the deceased.”

City council and community members embraced Bagley’s family in a show of support. Family members released several photos of Bagley to the public and local activist groups Monday following the conference.

Mr. Bagley was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy was authorized.

The slaying marks the sixth homicide in Caddo Parish, Shreveport to date in 2023.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives by calling 318-741-2728.

Citizens can also anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.