Shreveport man charged in connection to property crimes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say a man has been charged in connection to a series of property crimes that happened in Shreveport over the past two months.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 48-year-old Jessie Gilmer Jr. was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of simple burglary, four counts of felony enhanced theft, and burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Officers say an investigation was prompted when they were called to the 600 block of East Kings Highway on Jan. 30 about a vehicle burglary. Evidence was gathered at the scene that linked Gilmer Jr. to the crime. Since the launch of the investigation, detectives received additional burglaries and thefts that traced back to Gilmer.

Gilmer was found in the 8000 block of Youree Drive and officers took him to Shreveport Police headquarters for questioning.

After being interviewed by police, Gilmer was found to be connected to additional crimes. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.