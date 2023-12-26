ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Friday, December 22, 2023, the Alexandria Police Department responded to two separate calls regarding gunshots being fired. The first incident happened at approximately 8:08 PM in the 5900 block of Noel Street where a vehicle was struck. The second incident happened at approximately 10:24 PM in the 2700 block of Loblolly where a vehicle was struck. No one was reported injured in either incident.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

