MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, March 12, 2022, 30-year-old Keyaira Jeanine Burks was observed swapping price tags on two shirts and ringing them up for $3.98 on a self-checkout by local Wal-Mart associates. Burks was also seen not ringing up some food she possessed.

Burks then exited the store and was contacted by Wal-Mart associates and Monroe Police. According to officers, Burks possessed approximately 56 Ecstasy pills inside of her purse in a small pocket.

Burks admitted to the pills being Ecstasy and took ownership of the narcotics. She was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with Theft and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.