MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, January 9, 2022, a shooting victim walked up to the St. Francis Medical Center with gunshot wounds after being dropped off by a white sedan. Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the sedan, but loss sight of the vehicle on Burg Jones Lane.

According to deputies, they located the sedan at the corner of Burg Jones Lane and Cagle Drive. Once deputies made contact with the occupants in the vehicle, they smelled a strong marijuana odor in the vehicle.

Deputies identified 20-year-old Travis Payton in the passenger seat, who possessed an active warrant and 21-year-old Jalen Wayne Dickson. As deputies searched Payton, they discovered five grams of marijuana in his left front pants pocket.

Once deputies searched the vehicle, they discovered the following items:

290 grams of marijuana

digital scale

LLama .380 pistol in the front passenger door panel

Springfield Hellcat 9mm pistol under the front passenger seat

Dickson claimed ownership of the 9mm pistol as Payton chose to not give a statement to deputies. Dickson and Payton were transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. They were both charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, and Possession of Drug Paraphernal.