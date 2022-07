BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that took place in the 400 block of Blount Rd.

BRPD says that an unidentified person shot at a home in this area around 1 a.m.

A person inside that home sustained a gunshot wound.

The unidentified person was shot in the foot and taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story and more information will be shared as it becomes available.