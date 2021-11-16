Shooting threat at a Louisiana high school leads to juvenile arrest

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – “Don’t go to school, there will be a will be shooting on Monday.”

Those were the words found on the walls of a restroom at Plaquemine Senior High School on Wednesday, November 10, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

There was no school for students on Thursday and Friday at Plaquemine Senior High School.

The high school and Iberville Parish School District both posted this message on Facebook over the weekend:

On Wednesday afternoon the administration of Plaquemine High was made aware of a threat written on one of the walls in the restroom. A full investigation in conjunction with law enforcement has been conducted and the origination of the threat has been discovered. Out of an abundance of caution we will have additional security on site. We assure you all safety measures have been and will continue to be taken to ensure that all students, faculty, and staff remain safe.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified about this threat on Friday, November 12.

IPSO immediately started an investigation and on Monday, members of the sheriff’s office showed up in force at the school.

Investigators determined a person of interest who happened to be from out of town.

That person of interest turned out to be a 14-year-old juvenile.

The juvenile was arrested after admitting to writing the threat on a bathroom wall.

The 14-year-old was subsequently returned to their parents.