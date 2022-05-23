BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Witnesses say a shooting that left one person injured occurred Sunday evening at a grocery store in a normally quiet area of Baton Rouge.

The incident unfolded at the Albertsons in the 15000 block of George O’Neal Road.

A store employee named McKale described what happened to BRProud, saying, “It didn’t happen inside, I just heard the shots. I was like, “Wow,” that actually happened.”

Witnesses confirmed that the shooting occurred in the parking lot and that one person was injured.

The extent of the individual’s injuries is unknown at this time.

BRProud has reached out to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) for additional information and awaits a response.

As of 8:15 p.m. the grocery store is open for business.