ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On April 26, 2023, at approximately 12:00 pm, the Avoyelles 911 Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a drive-by shooting by an unknown person(s) on LA 114 west of Mansura, LA. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) Deputies and Mansura Police Department Officers responded to the scene. Further investigation by APSO revealed that the drive-by shooting occurred on the roadway near 6009 Hwy 114, Mansura. At least three (3) gunshots were reportedly fired at a Waste Connections employee by a subject with a semi-automatic rifle described as an AK-47-type firearm. No one was hit by the gunfire. APSO Detectives are investigating the shooting and trying to identify the shooter(s). The vehicle is described as a newer model black car; possibly a Honda Civic. (See photo)

We have no information that this Drive-by shooting is connected to the one that occurred on April 25, 2023, in Simmesport, LA.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the shooter(s). If you have any information pertaining to this matter, please contact APSO by calling 318-253-4000.

Strong relationships between our agency and the communities we serve are critical to maintaining public safety and effective policing. We rely on the cooperation of community members and concerned citizens to provide information about crime in their communities and neighborhoods. Please help us prevent and solve crime in Avoyelles Parish.