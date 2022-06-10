MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, June 10, 2022, shortly before 3 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Richwood Road #2 in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female who was suffering a gunshot wound to the face and a 13-year-old male victim also suffering from gunshot wounds

The female victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to authorities, detectives are doing an investigation on this incident.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-2274.