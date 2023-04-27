Simmesport, La. (WNTZ) – On April 25, 2023, at approximately 11:00 am, the Avoyelles 911 Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a drive-by shooting by unknown persons at 301 South Live Oak Street in Simmesport, LA. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) Deputies responded to the scene. Further investigation by APSO revealed that the drive-by shooting occurred at 349 South Live Oak Street. Numerous gunshots were reportedly fired at people in the yard of that residence. One 22-year-old male standing in the yard received a gunshot wound to his arm. The residence and two vehicles had multiple bullet holes. APSO Detectives are investigating the shooting and trying to identify the shooters. The vehicle is described as a newer model silver/gray SUV.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the shooters. If you have any information pertaining to this matter, please contact APSO by calling 318-253-4000.

Strong relationships between our agency and the communities we serve are critical to maintaining public safety and effective policing. We rely on the cooperation of community members and concerned citizens to provide information about crime in their communities and neighborhoods. Please help us prevent and solve crime in Avoyelles Parish.