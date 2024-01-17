(WNTZ) – On Friday, January 12, 2024, at approximately 3:12 PM the Alexandria Police Department responded to the 1600 block of England Drive about an individual who had been shot. This individual was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Later the same date at approximately 5:30 PM the Alexandria Police Department arrested 52-year-old Travis Peter of Alexandria, La. for one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder in connection with this shooting.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

