SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – A Scott man is charged with attempted murder after a Friday morning home invasion and shooting.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives were called out to the 1200 block of Pitt Rd. in Scott just after midnight on Friday morning in connection to a shooting which left one person injured.

After an investigation, Russell Potier, 40 of Scott was identified as a suspect and a search warrant was later executed. Potier was arrested Friday night and charged with attempted first degree murder.

The victim in the shooting was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.