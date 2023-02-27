HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Houston County Sheriff Deputies were called to the 20700 block of East US Highway 84 in Gordon to a firearm assault, across from the Bonfire Club. The call came down just before 7 p.m. on Sunday night.

It was reported that a victim had been shot in the stomach.

photos of the scene courtesy of Rickey Stokes News photos of the scene courtesy of Rickey Stokes News

The victim was taken to Southeast Health in Dothan and the wound looks to have been from a shotgun.

It is believed the Houston County Sheriff’s Office is nearing an arrest in the case.