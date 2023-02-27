HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
Houston County Sheriff Deputies were called to the 20700 block of East US Highway 84 in Gordon to a firearm assault, across from the Bonfire Club. The call came down just before 7 p.m. on Sunday night.
It was reported that a victim had been shot in the stomach.
The victim was taken to Southeast Health in Dothan and the wound looks to have been from a shotgun.
It is believed the Houston County Sheriff’s Office is nearing an arrest in the case.