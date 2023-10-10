BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is dead in a shooting in Bonifay that involved a law enforcement officer, officials said Tuesday.
No officers were injured in the incident. It happened at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at a gas station on Highway 79.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is expected to conduct the investigation.
This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.
