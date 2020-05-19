LDH
Update as of Tuesday, 5/19/2020:

Alexandria man charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Crime
Alexandria, La. (May 19, 2020) ­ –  Alexandria Police made an arrest Monday in connection with a shooting investigation that occurred on May 1, 2020, at Levin and Mary Streets.

Jerrol Twuan Marshall, 42, of Alexandria was charged with attempted first degree murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting an officer and three counts of contempt of court.

This incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

