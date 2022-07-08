LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Joseph Tezeno, 21, Lake Arthur, was shot and killed while allegedly trying to enter a home on North Lake Court Dr.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office believes Tezeno was “under the influence” at the time of this incident.

Tezeno was killed on Monday and now on Friday, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam that involves the 21-year-old from Lake Arthur.

CPSO says that they were “notified by the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office that there have been fake accounts created (Cashapp/Zelle/PayPal) and/or other individuals that claim to be collecting money for the funeral expenses of Joseph Tezeno.”

There is only one verified Venmo account where people can give money to the family of Joseph Tezeno.

That account is provided on the featured picture attached to this story.