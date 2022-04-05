DOGWOOD VALLEY, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office was alerted that there might be someone who was impaired behind the wheel on April Fools’ Day.

The deputy made contact with 36-year-old Christine Lowe Williamson, of Dogwood Valley, “near the intersection of Highway 436 and Highway 21,” according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A child was located inside the vehicle and the deputy asked Williamson to execute sobriety tests at the scene.

WPSO says Williamson failed those tests “and was booked into the jail for driving while intoxicated with child endangerment.”

Williamson bonded out of jail on the following day.

This is not the first time that the 36-year-old has spent time behind bars.

Williamson was arrested near the end of last year and issued these charges:

Two counts of possession of illegal drugs

Illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Use of illegal drugs in a drug free zone

“No child should be exposed to such behavior,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “Williamson was endangering the child and every motorist on the road.