Sheriff’s office investigating murder-suicide involving husband and wife in Louisiana

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting on Friday, October 22.

Deputies arrived at a home on E. Coles Creek Loop and found “a female victim lying outside of the residence suffering from gunshot wounds.”

The female shooting victim has been identified as 34 year-old Heidi Davis.

Davis died later at a local medical facility.

While at the scene, deputies determined that 38 year-old Anthony Davis was a suspect in this shooting.

Davis is the shooting victim’s husband.

The 38-year-old man ” barricaded himself inside of their residence.”

The TPSO’s Special Response Team was summoned to the home on E. Coles Creek Loop.

Attempts were made to speak with the suspect without success.

TPSO says, “the Special Response Team entered the residence and found Anthony deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The investigation into this murder-suicide remains ongoing.