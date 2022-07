The specific joke was not detailed in the affidavit released by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. (Getty Images)

LULING, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Sunday night.

The shooting took place on Paul Fredrick St. and left one person hurt.

SCPSO says a 19-year-old man sustained “an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is letting the public know that they should expect more police in the area after this incident.