CHENEYVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Sheriff’s Detectives say several arrests have been made in connection with the homicide that took place on Bayou Road in Cheneyville, LA on February 9th , 2023.

At approximately 12:39 AM on February 9th, Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call through the Rapides 911 Center of “shots fired” in the 1200 block of Bayou Road, Cheneyville, Church Heights Apartments. Patrol Deputies responded to the scene and upon arrival, located a male subject, identified as Mathew Leary, 20 of Cheneyville, deceased from what appeared to be a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Deputies secured the scene and Sheriff’s Detectives and Crime Scene Unit responded to conduct their investigation.

According to the initial reports, there was an altercation between the victim and the suspects in a vehicle, who fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Through their extensive investigation, which included several witness interviews along with the assistance of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, Marksville Police Department and Cottonport Police Department, Detectives were able to identify three suspects involved in the homicide. From evidence gathered at the scene and other investigative techniques, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause and warrants were obtained on Quantavius Jamar Richards, 27 of Alexandria, Aaron Demond Jones, 25 of Alexandria, and Diamante Swaizer, 23 of Alexandria. Richards and Jones were arrested locally and were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where they remain at this time. Swazier was taken into custody by the US Marshal Service Violent Offenders Task Force in Porter, TX.

As the investigation continued, additional suspects were identified in connection to the homicide. Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause and warrants for Obstruction of Justice, Criminal Conspiracy and Accessory after the fact were obtained on Liontraill Carneisha Williams, 20 of Marksville, Charlette Williams, 27 of Marksville, and Jolette Williams, 38 of Morrero. Alyssa L Jefferson, 18 of Alexandria, was arrested for Obstruction of Justice, Accessory after the fact and Resisting Arrest. Mardarius Tyrell Taylor, 22 of Porter, TX was also arrested for Obstruction of Justice.

Sheriff’s Detectives say this investigation is still ongoing and more arrests could be made. If anyone has any additional information on this case, they are asked to contact Detective Billy Fuller, Criminal Investigations Division, at 318-641-6008 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for reward. P3 app: https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm

NOTE: Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

“ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW OR ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION.”

Arrestee: Quantavius Jamar Richards, 27 Arrested on March 1st – being held on a $751,000.00 bond

Charges: 1 count of Second Degree Murder

1 count of Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

1 count of Illegal Use of Weapon

1 count of Obstruction Of Justice

Arrestee: Aaron Demond Jones, 25 Arrested February 28th – being held on a $1,093,500.00 bond

Charges: 1 count of Second Degree Murder

1 count of Obstruction Of Justice

Arrestee: Diamante Swaizer, 23 Awaiting extradition from Texas

Charges: 1 count of Second Degree Murder

1 count of Obstruction Of Justice

Arrestee: Liontraill Carneisha Williams, 20 Arrested March 3rd – released on a $3,500.00 bond

Charges: 1 count of Obstruction Of Justice

1 count of Criminal Conspiracy

1 count of Accessory After The Fact

Arrestee: Charlette Williams, 27 Arrested March 3rd – remains in jail on a $3,500.00 bond

Charges: 1 count of Obstruction Of Justice

1 count of Criminal Conspiracy

1 count of Accessory After The Fact

Arrestee: Jolette Williams, 38 Arrested March 3rd – released on a $3,500.00 bond

5569 Jordan Drive, Morrero, LA

Charges: 1 count of Obstruction Of Justice

1 count of Criminal Conspiracy

1 count of Accessory After The Fact

Arrestee: Alyssa L Jefferson, 18 Arrested March 1st – released on a $10,500.00 bond

Charges: 1 count of Resisting An Officer

1 count of Obstruction Of Justice

1 count of Accessory After The Fact

Arrestee: Mardarius Tyrell Taylor, 22 Arrested on March 6th – released on a $2,500.00 bond

Charges: Obstruction of Justice