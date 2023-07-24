KOLIN, La. (WNTZ) – On April 21st, 2023, Patrol Deputies responded to the 800 block to Tanyard Lake Road in the Kolin Community in reference to a burglary. Deputies made contact with the victim who stated numerous items were stolen from the residence. Deputies took the initial report and gathered as much information as possible, processed the scene and informed the victim to make a detailed list of what was missing including serial numbers, to help with the rest of the investigation.

Sheriff’s Detectives from the Kolin substation responded to the scene and did a thorough search of the area, collecting evidence and anything of importance to help with their investigation. As their investigation continued, Sheriff’s Detectives were able to identify 4 suspects involved in this burglary, 2 of them being juveniles. The adult suspects were identified as Rayford Lee Brice, III and Bradley O’Neal Williams. Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause and arrest warrants for Brice, III and Williams were obtained.

On July 20th, 2023, Rayford Lee Brice III, 18 of Pineville, who was currently being held at the Rapides Parish Detention Center for a May 1st, 2023 2nd Degree Murder arrest being investigated by the Pineville Police Department, was re-arrested for two counts Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles, Simple Burglary, Criminal Conspiracy, Theft > $5,000 < $25,000 and Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1,000.00. Bond amount on the new charges was set $14,000.00 on the RPSO charges and Brice, III remains in jail with a total bond of $1,014,000.00.

On July 20th, 2023, Bradley O’Neal Williams, 39 of Pineville, was taken into custody without incident and arrested for two counts Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles, Criminal Conspiracy, Theft > $5,000 < $25,000, Simple Burglary, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property <$1,000. Williams was released on July 21st on a $19,000.00 bond.

Arrestee Charges Rayford Lee Brice, III, 18 Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1,000

Theft >$ 5,000 < $25,000

Criminal Conspiracy

Simple Burglary Bradley O’Neal Williams, 39 Two counts Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles

Simple Burglary

Criminal Conspiracy

Theft > $5,000 < $25,000

1ct of Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1,000

If anyone has any further information about this investigation, please contact Detective Matt Dauzat, Criminal Investigations-Kolin Substation, at 318-542-4409.