HINESTON, L,a. (WNTZ) – Earlier today, Patrol Deputies and Sheriff’s Detective’s responded to a report of three stolen vehicles from the Hineston area.

As detectives began their investigation they discovered another stolen vehicle incident being investigated by the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Detective’s believe these thefts may have occurred between 2-4 AM.

Sheriff’s Detectives are still working leads and if anyone in the Hineston /Sieper area has any information or any video, they are asked to contact Detective Justin Birch at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

Detective’s also want to remind everyone to secure your vehicles and the contents inside.

Also, at approximately 9 AM, one of our Patrol Deputies who was also working the thefts, was injured in a vehicle crash on LA 121. There are several pictures circulating on social media. Louisiana State Police Troop E is working the crash.

Our deputy was severely injured and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. We ask everyone to keep our deputy and their family in your prayers.