HINESTON, L,a. (WNTZ) – Earlier today, Patrol Deputies and Sheriff’s Detective’s responded to a report of three stolen vehicles from the Hineston area.

As detectives began their investigation they discovered another ￼stolen vehicle incident being investigated by the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Detective’s believe these thefts may have occurred between 2-4 AM.

Sheriff’s Detectives are still working leads and if anyone in the Hineston /Sieper area has any information or any video, they are asked to contact Detective Justin Birch at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

Detective’s also want to remind everyone to secure your vehicles and the contents inside.

Also, at approximately 9 AM, one of our Patrol Deputies who was also working the thefts, was injured in a vehicle crash on LA 121. There are several pictures circulating on social media. Louisiana State Police Troop E is working the crash.

Our deputy was severely injured and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. We ask everyone to keep our deputy and their family in your prayers.