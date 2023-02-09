CHENEYVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – At approximately 12:39 AM on February 9th, Rapides Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call through the Rapides 911 Center of “shots fired” in the 1200 block of Bayou Road, Cheneyville, Church Heights Apartments.

Deputies responded to the scene and upon arrival, located a male subject, identified as Mathew Leary, 20 of Cheneyville, deceased from what appeared to be a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Deputies secured the scene and Sheriff’s Detectives and Crime Scene Unit responded to conduct their investigation.

According to the initial reports, there was an altercation between the victim and the suspects in a vehicle, who fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Sheriff’s Detectives say this is a very active, ongoing investigation and are asking for the public’s assistance. If anyone has any information on this homicide, they are asked to contact the lead investigator, Detective Billy Fuller, at 318-473-6727, 318-484-7350 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for reward. P3 app:https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm